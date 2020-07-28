NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have obtained murder warrants against two men for the July 16 fatal shooting of a man inside his Pebble Creek Circle apartment after tips to Crime Stoppers, according to police.
Police said Kenneth Flenoy, 21, and Duante Young, 19 are wanted for the shooting of Tykeem Franklin, 23.
Flenoy and Young are two of the four people recorded on surveillance video walking toward Franklin’s apartment just before Franklin was killed in his living room. The other two individuals have not been identified but are not presently charged.
Police said robbery appears to have been the motive for Franklin’s murder.
If you have information on Flenoy or Young’s whereabouts or about the shooting, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
BREAKING: Kenneth Flenoy, 21, and Daunte Young, 19, are named in murder warrants just issued charging them with the 7/16 fatal shooting of Tykeem Franklin, 23, inside his Pebble Creek Circle apt. Know where they are? Please call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/hQkYkWqPMU— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 28, 2020
