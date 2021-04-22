NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police said a 19-year-old was shot and killed inside an apartment on Clarksville Pike on Wednesday night.
Juerno Brown Jr. was visiting a friend in his bedroom at the apartment at 3800 Clarksville Pike around 8:30 p.m. with at least two guns present.
Police believe that another 19-year-old was handing one of the guns when it fired, fatally wounding Brown. Those who didn’t live in the apartment fled the scene.
Detectives have identified the 19-year-old suspected of handling the gun when the shot was fired and are working to locate him.
