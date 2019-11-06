Aaron Berkley - 11/6/19

Aaron Berkley has been charged with first-degree murder by Metro Police in a November 2010 shooting death. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Detectives have identified a man as the man responsible for a south Nashville murder nine years ago.

Police said Aaron Berkley, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Essex Issac Washington, 24, in the parking lot of Bavaria Apartments on Packard Drive on Nov. 27, 2010.

Berkley, who has not been located, was recently indicted by the Davidson County Grand Jury.

The renewed investigation, led by Det. Steve Jolley, indicates that Washington and Berkley were acquaintances and the two were talking on the phone as Washington arrived at the apartment complex to meet up with Berkley, according to police. Just as Washington got out of the car, he was shot. Robbery is believed to have been the motive.

Police said Berkley has been arrested for a variety of other offenses, including aggravated robbery in 2014, since the murder. He was ultimately convicted and received a seven-year probated sentence. A felony probation warrant against Berkley is also outstanding.

Efforts to locate Berkley have been unsuccessful. Anyone seeing him or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

