NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the suspect in February shooting during a dice game that left one person dead.

Police said James C. Jones, 22, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder for fatally shooting Deshawn Ellison, 23, on Feb. 7 during a dice game inside an apartment in the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue North.

Police said Ellison and other people were involved in the dice game.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.