James C. Jones is wanted by Metro Police after being indicted on a charge of first-degree murder. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the suspect in February shooting during a dice game that left one person dead.

Dashawn Ellison

Dashawn Ellison (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said James C. Jones, 22, has been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder for fatally shooting Deshawn Ellison, 23, on Feb. 7 during a dice game inside an apartment in the 1500 block of Ninth Avenue North.

Police said Ellison and other people were involved in the dice game.

Anyone with information on Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

