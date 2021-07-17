NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the person they believe opened fire inside the Walmart on Charlotte Pike last month.

Police have obtained warrants charging Nicquise Trevon Betts, 25, with felony reckless endangerment for the incident on June 23.

There is no indication anyone was shot inside the store.

Witnesses said they ran for cover in the back of the store after the shot was fired.

“It was just so scary. My heart started racing. I didn’t’ know what to do,” Rochelle Groines, who was at Walmart with her 5-year-old granddaughter, told News4 after the incident. “I was scared. I didn’t know where to hide at or anything. I was just trying to find somewhere to hide.”

Police believed Betts and the intended victim both fled from the store before police arrived.

Police released surveillance images showing the suspect and a possible vehicle that was involved in the shooting.

If anyone knows Betts whereabouts, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.