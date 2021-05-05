NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified a person wanted for questioning in the murder of a woman whose body was found in a parking area on Pennington Bend Road.
Police said Robert Johnson, 31, was reportedly Pamela Paz’s boyfriend at the time of her death.
Metro Police identified a woman found dead Sunday morning off Pennington Bend Road near Opryland.
Paz was found dead Sunday at 6 a.m. The medical examiner found that Paz died from an apparent strangulation.
Anyone seeing Johnson or knowing his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
