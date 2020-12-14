NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the pedestrian struck and killed Friday night in south Nashville.
Police said Kenneth Sisco, 55, died after being struck by a car driven by Shannon Mullen, 31, as she was driving north on Nolensville Pike at the intersection of Welshwood Drive.
Sisco appeared to have been in a crosswalk prior to the collision. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Mullen smelled of alcohol, was unsteady on her feet and had bloodshot eyes, police reported. Her performance in field sobriety tasks indicated impairment. A blood sample was drawn for alcohol-drug analysis.
Mullen was charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication. She is free on $50,000 bond.
