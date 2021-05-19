NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man who was struck and killed on Murfreesboro Pike on Tuesday night.
Police said Richard Farliss, 45, of Cottontown, TN, was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a car driven by Jason Garlow, 46, of Nashville. Garlow reported that he tried to stop but was unable to avoid hitting Farliss.
Farliss was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Police said there was no evidence at the scene to suggest Farliss had been struck earlier by another vehicle. Officials originally reported Farliss may have been hit by another car before being struck by Garlow. Garlow showed no signs of alcohol or drug impairment.
