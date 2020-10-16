NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the person killed on Thursday in a three-vehicle crash on Gallatin Pike.
Police said Travis Lawrence, 96, of Madison, was killed in the crash around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Maplewood Drive.
The preliminary investigation shows that Lawrence pulled out of a parking lot onto Gallatin Pike into the path of a southbound Audi Q5, which struck the driver's side of his Chevrolet Impala. The Impala spun around and struck a northbound Nissan Altima. Lawrence was taken to Skyline Medical Center where he died.
The driver of the Audi, Betty Hollingsworth, 77, and the driver of the Nissan, Minnie Baldwin, 79, sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.