NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One man was killed and another man injured in a shooting near the intersection of South Seventh and Dew streets in East Nashville on Sunday night.
Police said the victim’s girlfriend reported that she and the victim had just arrived outside her Dew Street apartment around 9:15 p.m. when the victim walked over to a car with at least two people inside. She said shots were fired and her boyfriend walked back to her saying he’d been hit. She drove him to a hospital in her vehicle.
Jevon Wilson, 20, was found a short distance from the shooting scene in the street. It has not yet been determined whether he was pushed out of a car. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital.
Police said several leads have been developed in the investigation during the night. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
