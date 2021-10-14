Dewayne Leggs
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have identified the man found dead inside a burning van outside a church near Goodlettsville on Tuesday night.

Police said the victim has been identified as 47-year-old Dewayne Leggs. Firefighters found Leggs’ body in a van that was on fire in the parking lot of Parkway Baptist Church, 505 Cunniff Parkway, at 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said detectives are pursuing leads into Leggs’ murder. Anyone who saw Leggs on Monday or Tuesday of this week or with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

 

