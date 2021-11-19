Zac Stacy mug
Former Vandy RB Zac Stacy was arrested in Florida and charged with aggravated battery

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Florida police officers had responded twice previously for calls of domestic assault at the home of Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend involving the woman and the former Vanderbilt football player, Oakland Police announced on Friday.

Stacy was arrested on Thursday night when he returned to Orlando, FL, from Nashville after learning that he was wanted for aggravated battery after a video surfaced of him attacking his ex-girlfriend on Saturday.

Oakland Police said they responded to an emergency call around 2:30 p.m. about a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on scene within two minutes and were able to determine a domestic violence battery had occurred and Stacy had fled the scene.

A video given to News 4 shows a former Vanderbilt football player assaulting his ex-girlfriend at her Florida home. (WARNING: This video could be disturbing to some.)

Upon review of the victim’s home surveillance video at the Oakland Police Department, it was determined there was probable cause to issue a warrant for Stacy for aggravated battery in addition to criminal mischief. The police department also provided information and security as needed or requested, according to a news release.

Oakland Police said it had responded to two previous incidents involving the victim and Stacy.

The first incident was a verbal altercation on Aug. 16 where the victim told the responding officers no violence occurred. As there was no reported crime at the time, the officers completed a written information report to document it in the even there are any further incidents.

The second was a domestic violence incident involving the victim and Stacy on Sept. 26. Police said Stacy struck the victim on the left side of her face with a handful of mail and had left the scene before officers arrived. The victim declined to press charges or prosecute Stacy. The Oakland Police Department field a charge of domestic violence battery to the State Attorney’s Office anyway. Police gave the victim information on how to file a restraining order, a victim’s rights pamphlet and a Marsy’s Law brochure.

 

