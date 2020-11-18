NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police have found the 14-year-old boy who left his home early Wednesday morning.
Police said Logan Threlkeld-Gooch was found Wednesday afternoon in Madison. He was safe and unharmed.
Logan was last seen early this morning at his home in the 300 block of Barrywood Drive. He left undetected sometime after 2 a.m.
He has made repeated statements to his guardian about harming himself.
