NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For 30 minutes police officers talked to Landon Eastep on Interstate 65. Then, suddenly, nine of them opened fire.
Many who have seen the police body worn video are wondering why, and now police experts are weighing in.
“They would have talked to him until now. They would have talked to him forever,” Melvin Brown, who worked for the Metro Police Department for 30 years, said.
In an instant, the situation changed.
The video shows Eastep appearing to pull something from his pocket. That’s when officers opened fire.
“I’ve looked at several angles of it. I’ve looked at it many times,” Brown said.
Brown said he believes multiple officers shot because they all felt threatened at the same time.
“Even when he falls to the ground and, one or two seconds later another two shots are fired, it appears to be in response to him raising his arm up, holding what appeared to be a firearm,” Brown said.
Brown said in situations like these, officers aren’t taught to use less lethal weapons.
“If they get close enough to tase him or spray him, it may provoke him into attacking them with the edged weapon and, if he had a gun, using it, and maybe if we just keep talking to him, he’ll give up,” Brown said.
As for why there were so many officers up against one man.
“What the officers appear to be doing, to me, is trying to have this subject corralled where he can’t run into the other lane of traffic and endanger other people,” Brown said.
Eastep’s wife’s attorney said the officers were “trigger happy.” She said this shooting shouldn’t have happened.
“I think they should have been trying to get him some type of help. I don’t think they should have been standing there with guns drawn ready to shoot, given any opportunity,” attorney Joy Kimbrough said Friday. “You sneeze, you move to the left, right, shoot you down and kill you.”
Brown said he disagrees.
“In my opinion, the shooting that I saw in the video was legally justified under the Supreme Court decision Graham v. Connor,” Brown said.
