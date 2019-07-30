NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are spending time talking with people from a west Nashville neighborhood about recent crime in their community.
A man had been breaking into cars and homes in the Hillwood and West Meade area for several months.
Police thanked the neighborhood at the community meeting for leading them to the suspect.
“They rallied together around themselves and the police department and partnered with us and gave us a lot of information that enabled us to narrow down this particular burglar’s pattern,” said West Precinct Commander David Corman. “The camera systems and the residents calling in to give us the information we need was key in capturing this individual.”
The residents’ home security cameras were key in capturing the burglar.
After comparing all the footage, police concluded it was one man responsible for a majority of the break-ins.
The burglar is behind bars now and residents are at ease now that the man has been arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.