NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have classified the death of a 19-year-old man found passed out inside a Tennessee State University residence hall as a homicide after an autopsy, according to a news release.
Police said Rickey B. Scott, 19, from Ohio, was shot around 11 a.m. Sunday. Detectives interviewed several people Sunday and Monday and have reviewed campus surveillance video. The gun involved in the shooting has not been found.
Police said Scott was wounded inside a room at Watson Hall.
Scott was found unconscious in the hallway, according to a news release on Sunday from Tennessee State University.
Scott was transported to Centennial Medical Center with what was believed to have been a non-trauma related medical issue.
During examination at the hospital, it was discovered he had a critical gunshot wound to his torso. He was transferred to Skyline Medical Center where he later died.
"We are heartbroken by this loss and we grieve with the young man's family and friends. In times like these, we must come together and support each other as one university community. It is extremely important that if anyone has information to please report it co campus police immediately," the university said in a statement.
TSU Police is looking at all available information, including video surveillance, after receiving a call about Scott Sunday afternoon.
TSU said there was no report of a shooting or suspicious activity prior to the discovery of the student.
TSU Police and Metro Police are investigating to determine where the shooting may have happened.
TSU told News4 in a statement;
"TSUPD has implemented its safety enhancement plan for increased visibility due to the expected high volume of traffic associated with homecoming, and will take all necessary measures to ensure student safety. This includes an increased police presence and patrol. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal injury to a TSU student is ongoing. Despite media reports pinpointing the cause of death, there are still questions investigators hope to answer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.