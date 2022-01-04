NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have charged Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation with an employee at a Walgreen’s on Sunday night.

Police made the decision to issue the citation charging Dupree after consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.

Dupree and his attorney met with detectives on Tuesday morning. His attorney also met with detectives on Monday afternoon.

Dupree is accused of misdemeanor assault on Sunday night with two Walgreen’s employees at the Rosa L. Parks Boulevard location.

According to the narrative on the citation, the victim was working at Walgreen’s located at 1104 Rosa. L. Parks Blvd. around 8 p.m. when a group of people entered the store to shop. Some of the people got into a verbal argument with the victim, identified as Greg Butler, 20. The people left the store and then re-entered the store with Dupree. Dupree then grabbed the victim and his phone. They then got into a physical altercation before Dupree leave. Due to the victim being assaulted, Dupree is being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury.”

Dupree is to report for booking on the citation in three weeks, according to police.