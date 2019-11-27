NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are seeking assistance identifying one of the suspects who robbed a Papa John’s Pizza last week.
Police said two robbers walked into the restaurant located at 5814 Nolensville Pike on Nov. 20 at 9:55 p.m. As the employee came up to take their order, one of the men pulled a gun and demanded money from the cash drawer. When the employee didn’t act fast enough, one robber said the other, “shoot him.” No shots were fired.
The robbers wound up with the money and both took out running behind nearby Prince’s Hot Chicken where they got into a vehicle and fled.
Anyone recognizing the robbers is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
