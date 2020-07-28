 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested two men for the July 16 fatal shooting of a man inside his apartment on Pebble Creek Circle. 

Police said Kenneth Flenoy, 21, and Duante Young, 19 surrendered separately Wednesday on outstanding murder warrants. They were wanted for the shooting of Tykeem Franklin, 23.

Flenoy and Young are two of the four people recorded on surveillance video walking toward Franklin’s apartment just before Franklin was killed in his living room. The other two individuals have not been identified but are not presently charged.

Police said robbery appears to have been the motive for Franklin’s murder.

