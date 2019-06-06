NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the thefts of two different vehicles two nights in a row.
According to a news release, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers arrested the teen late Wednesday night after they spiked the tires of the stolen Toyota Camry in which he was riding.
Police said the young man was arrested the prior night by Task Force officers after he bailed from a different stolen car after its tires were spiked.
In Wednesday night’s case, North Precinct Officer Justin Vaughn was on his way home in his personal car when he saw the stolen 2018 Camry bearing an Iowa tag traveling on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard near Dominican Street.
Vaughn was aware the vehicle had been stolen June 1st from a family vacationing in Nashville.
Officer Vaughn used his walkie-talkie to radio his discovery to Juvenile Crime Task Force officers.
The officers got behind the Camry and tried to stop it, but the driver refused to pull over and sped up.
Police did not pursue the car, but instead set up spike strips ahead of the attempted stop.
The car was successfully spiked at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Harrison Street.
Three men and two women jumped out of the car and ran.
Officers ran after them and caught the three males.
Police said the arresting investigators were shocked to see the 17-year-old from the previous evening.
Inside the Camry was a loaded nine-millimeter pistol with a round in the chamber (not reported stolen), along with several laptops and electronic items believed to have been stolen.
The 17-year-old, along with the other two males, Baye Summers, 18, and Malik Buchanan, 20, are charged with vehicle theft, unlawful gun possession and evading arrest.
Summers and Buchanan are also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
In Tuesday night’s case, Juvenile Crime Task Force officers spotted a 2017 Jeep Cherokee stolen in Clarksville.
It was traveling inbound on Dickerson Pike.
Officers tried to stop the Jeep with blue lights and siren near the Dickerson Pike/Joseph Avenue intersection.
It fled from officers at a high rate of speed.
A Metro Police helicopter flew into the area and began covertly monitoring the Jeep, police said.
Officers ahead of it successfully spiked the tires at the Dickerson Pike/Trinity Lane intersection.
Three occupants bailed and ran.
Officers chased and arrested the 17-year-old along with a 16-year-old.
They were charged Tuesday night with vehicle theft and felony evading arrest.
The 15-year-old accomplice who they said was with them got away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.