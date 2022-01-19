NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives arrested a man on Tuesday night they believe was involved in several robberies at Walgreens and a Dollar General location dating back to last September.
Police said Joshua Robinson, 28, was identified through forensic evidence from robbery locations.
Employees at the various store locations reported that Robinson would get behind the counter and steal case from the drawer. He would then flee the scene in a silver/grey Dodge Charger from each of those locations.
Robinson was arrested by detectives as he approached that Charger on Tuesday night. Detectives were able to retrieve a gun and clothing believed to have been used in the robberies.
He admitted to police his involvement in numerous commercial robberies, including some stores that were robbed multiple times.
The following locations are believed to have been robbed by Robinson:
- Walgreens, 5600 Charlotte Pike on Sept. 19
- Walgreens, 627 S. Gallatin Pike on Oct. 10
- Walgreens, 3880 Dickerson Pike on Oct. 24
- Walgreens, 5600 Charlotte Pike on Oct. 31
- Walgreens, 3880 Dickerson Pike on Nov. 9
- Walgreens, 3130 Clarksville Pike on Nov. 11
- Walgreens, 5600 Charlotte Pike on Nov. 23
- Dollar General, 3852 Dickerson Pike on Dec. 8
- Walgreens, 1301 Bell Road on Jan. 13
At this time Robinson has been charged with eight counts of robbery and two counts of theft of property. He is being held on a $377,000 bond. His photo was withheld pending additional lineups.
