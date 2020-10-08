NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police said it has arrested the suspect in a shooting that left four people injured outside a market last month.

Police said Emmanuel Oboh was arrested on Thursday at a home on Sharondale Drive by Juvenile Crime Task Force officers and members of the Metro Nashville Police Department's Special Response Team.

BREAKING: Emmanuel Oboh has just been arrested in the 2500 block of Sharondale Drive by Juvenile Crime Task Force officers & members of the MNPD's Special Response Team. https://t.co/rJDl6JcDqh pic.twitter.com/ZOhuFXjvgr — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 8, 2020

Police identified Oboh as the suspect in the shooting outside the Egyptian Latino Tobacco Market near the intersection of Millwood Drive and Murfreesboro Pike on Sept. 27. Multiple rounds were fired, injuring four people.