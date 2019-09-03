KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested the man who they said stole a vehicle, assaulted a police officer and led officers on a chase then a manhunt Tuesday.
Edmon Simmons, 18, was arrested Tuesday evening after a two-hour manhunt through the woods near Kingston Springs. He was spotted by citizens as he was emerging from the woods, covered in dirt.
The video you’ll only see on News4 was sent in by one of three citizens who pulled over to help who they thought was a man in distress. They quickly realized he was the person wanted by police because of a Facebook post that was shared more than 200 times around Kingston Springs.
The citizens called 911 and held Simmons until police arrived at the scene. Viewer video shows Simmons handcuffed and seated on the ground. Police eventually help him stand up and continue to perform a pat-down while they look for any weapons. No weapons were found on Simmons.
The ordeal began Tuesday afternoon when the License Plate Reader (LPR) in Belle Meade alerted police of a stolen vehicle. An officer pulled over the black F-150 pick-up truck, but police said Simmons drove away, dragging the officer with him.
Police said he then made it to I-40 and headed westbound toward Kingston Springs, all the while being followed by undercover Metro Nashville officers and overhead by an aerial unit.
Metro officers radioed ahead to Kingston Springs Police who deployed spike strips on the interstate and forced Simmons to wreck the truck near mile marker 189, less than a mile from Exit 188 to Kingston Springs.
"Luckily, this did not turn into a pursuit. Metro did the right thing. They were following behind the vehicle and he had no idea they were following him, and we were able to get spike strips down and that's when the short chase, the quarter-mile chase, ensued," said Kingston Springs Police Sgt. Jeremy Vaughan.
Police said Simmons and the 18-year old female passenger in the truck jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods, sparking a lock-out of nearby Kingston Springs Elementary School. Students had to stay in school about 90 minutes longer than usual before being allowed to leave.
The woman was quickly caught, but Simmons was on the run for another few hours.
Kingston Springs police told News4 they brought in a bloodhound unit to search the woods Tuesday night for a firearm Simmons admits to throwing out while he was on the run.
Simmons will likely face charges for burglary, theft of a vehicle and aggravated assault of a Belle Meade officer, among other things.
Responding officers found an empty gun holster in the cab of the pickup.
