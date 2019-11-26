NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested the man who robbed the First Horizon Bank in East Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the man, identified as 46-year-old James Darnell Bell, entered the bank, located at 965 Woodland St., at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday and passed a demand note to a teller. No weapon was seen.
A call to Crime Stoppers helped authorities identify Bell as the robber.
Metro Police officers and the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force arrested Bell Wednesday in the Hermitage area. He will be charged federally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.