NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police announced a man has been arrested on a charge of criminal homicide after a fatal shooting inside a Dickerson Pike apartment last week.
Police arrested Jamario Schields, 34, in connection with the fatal shooting of Joe Harris, 51, inside an apartment at 1901 Dickerson Pike last Wednesday. Schields, arrested at his Old Hickory home, is being held without bond pending a hearing.
Police said Schields and another man came to the Dickerson Pike apartment to buy drugs from Harris. Al altercation took place during the transaction and Harris was fatally shot.
Police are still working to identify the second suspect.
The Metro Nashville Police Department has an arrest warrant out for a shooting that occurred in an apartment at 1901 Dickerson Pike on Wednesday afternoon.
