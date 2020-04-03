NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a fourth person in connection with a murder inside a car in a parking lot on Gallatin Pike North in September, according to a news release.
Police arrested Juan Posada, 19, last week in Cheatham County on an unrelated case. He was booked into the Metro Jail on an indictment charging him with first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
Posada and his three co-defendants are charged with killing Eric Jauregui, 20, in a car in a parking lot at 117 Gallatin Pike N. during their plot to rob him of marijuana and a gun.
Josue Mojica, 19, Ronaldo Conde, 17, and Ashley A. Garcia, 20, were arrested on murder charges last September.
