NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former police officer wants to honor another former officer who was killed in the line of duty.
Metro Officer Eric Mumaw died Thursday morning while trying to save a woman who was threatening to drive her car into the Cumberland River.
Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw died in 2017 while trying to save a woman who drove her car into the Cumberland River.
Mumaw went missing in the river during the rescue attempt.
A plaque along with park benches would be placed in Peeler Park to honor Mumaw.
Former Metro detective and councilman Bill Pridemore brought the proposal to the Metro Parks Board meeting on Tuesday, hoping to keep Mumaw’s memory alive.
According to police, Juli Glisson was drunk and suicidal when she drove her car into the Cumberland River last February.
“There’s no greater sacrifice than giving your life, and when you sign up for the Metro Nashville Police Department, you know that would be the ultimate sacrifice, and you’re here to support and protect that community,” said Tonya Hancock. “We hope that it never happens. Unfortunately, in this case, it did and he did it with honor trying to save the life of another, and that life was saved, and we want to do anything we can to pay it back and want to make sure the community knows that we honor his sacrifice.”
The woman Mumaw was attempting to save was charged with vehicular homicide.
Close
Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw died while trying to rescue a woman from the Cumberland River on Feb. 2, 2017.
Officer Mumaw's patrol car was on display during the memorial service at Cornerstone Church.
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry spoke about Officer Mumaw.
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry spoke about Officer Mumaw.
Police Chief Steve Anderson spoke at the memorial for Officer Mumaw.
Police Chief Steve Anderson spoke at the memorial for Officer Mumaw.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Jamey Johnson performed "Some Gave All" during the service.
Pastor Maury Davis delivers his message during the memorial service.
Sgt Robert Weaver delivers the eulogy for Officer Mumaw.
Vince Gill performs "Go Rest High On That Mountain" duirng the memorial service.
Vince Gill performs "Go Rest High On That Mountain" duirng the memorial service.
Officers line up after Officer Mumaw's memorial service.
Officers salute as the procession for Officer Mumaw begins.
Patrol vehicles make up the procession with their blue lights on.
Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw died while trying to rescue a woman from the Cumberland River on Feb. 2, 2017.
Officer Mumaw's patrol car was on display during the memorial service at Cornerstone Church.
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry spoke about Officer Mumaw.
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry spoke about Officer Mumaw.
Police Chief Steve Anderson spoke at the memorial for Officer Mumaw.
Police Chief Steve Anderson spoke at the memorial for Officer Mumaw.
Billy Ray Cyrus and Jamey Johnson performed "Some Gave All" during the service.
Pastor Maury Davis delivers his message during the memorial service.
Sgt Robert Weaver delivers the eulogy for Officer Mumaw.
Vince Gill performs "Go Rest High On That Mountain" duirng the memorial service.
Vince Gill performs "Go Rest High On That Mountain" duirng the memorial service.
Officers line up after Officer Mumaw's memorial service.
Officers salute as the procession for Officer Mumaw begins.
Patrol vehicles make up the procession with their blue lights on.
WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville. >> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. << Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.