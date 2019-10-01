NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former police officer wants to honor another former officer who was killed in the line of duty.

Metro Police Officer Eric Mumaw died in 2017 while trying to save a woman who drove her car into the Cumberland River.

Mumaw went missing in the river during the rescue attempt.

A plaque along with park benches would be placed in Peeler Park to honor Mumaw.

Former Metro detective and councilman Bill Pridemore brought the proposal to the Metro Parks Board meeting on Tuesday, hoping to keep Mumaw’s memory alive.

“There’s no greater sacrifice than giving your life, and when you sign up for the Metro Nashville Police Department, you know that would be the ultimate sacrifice, and you’re here to support and protect that community,” said Tonya Hancock. “We hope that it never happens. Unfortunately, in this case, it did and he did it with honor trying to save the life of another, and that life was saved, and we want to do anything we can to pay it back and want to make sure the community knows that we honor his sacrifice.”

The woman Mumaw was attempting to save was charged with vehicular homicide.

