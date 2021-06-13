Next time you get a pizza from DeSano Pizza Bakery, you might see an adoptable dog as well.

DeSano is putting flyers on all its pizza boxes to raise awareness about dogs needing homes.

DeSano is putting flyers on all its pizza boxes to raise awareness about dogs needing homes.

The company is currently doing it at the Nashville and Bellevue locations.

 
 
 

