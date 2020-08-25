Piccadilly in Nashville to close after 30 years

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After 30 years, the Nashville location of Piccadilly is closing its doors on Tuesday afternoon.
The stable said the COVID-19 pandemic is too blame for the closure of Piccadilly Cafeteria on Murfreesboro Pike.
"We always consider a store closure our very last option, but as we are navigating the new, ever-changing environment of the restaurant industry in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become necessary. We are proud and privileged to have served the Nashville area and this community since 1990 —and we would like to thank all of our guests and team members who have supported us so graciously throughout the years," Megan Johnson, who is the Director of Marketing for Piccadilly, said in a statement to News 4.
Johnson said "while we deeply regret closing this location," they are asking customers to visit their other locations in the south. To see those locations, click here.
