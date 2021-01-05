NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Healthcare workers are frustrated because they want to know why they haven’t gotten a COVID-19 vaccine.
Nashville chiropractor Dr. James Dedmon and his three employees see about six to eight patients an hour.
“So we’re within 10 feet of people basically all day from 8 in the morning until 5 p.m.,” said Dedmon.
They’ve managed to dodge COVID-19 and they would love to keep it that way by getting vaccinated.
“We don’t know where we’re going to get it, when we’re going to get it, how we’re going to get it. It’s the not knowing that’s the frustration, and then we talk to people who have already been vaccinated that aren’t as impactful as we are, or impacted as we are, and that’s a frustration as well,” said Dedmon.
Officials at Metro Public Health Department said the reason for the delay is that Nashville has about 55,000 medical professionals to vaccinate in Phase 1A1, far more than most other Tennessee counties.
As for chiropractors like Dedmon, who fall under Phase 1A2, the health department said they’ve been reaching out to employers by email. Those Phase 1A2 employers who haven’t heard from the health department should email Covid-19vaccinelogistics@nashville.gov.
Metro Health officials said vaccinations will happen by appointment only.
Phase 1A2 employees wanting a vaccine will have to show an employ ID, a pay stub or other proof of employment.
