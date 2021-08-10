NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Less than two weeks ago a 22-year-old fell face-forward off a Nashville party bus.

Now, following that incident, a local coalition is calling on city and state leaders to prioritize safety for the transportainment industry.

“A couple years back there was a push to get some regulations, but it seemed like nothing happened,” said Tee Jordan, a Safe Fun Nashville petition supporter. “Unfortunately, it takes somebody getting hurt to get the word back out.”

Safe Fun Nashville has launched a petition advocating for safety when it comes to unregulated party vehicles. The petition is pushing for the state legislature and Metro Council to create common sense safety standards.

They are also asking for the Nashville Transportation Licensing Commission to enforce existing rules to maintain public safety on Broadway and other tourism areas.

“I do think we are smart enough to get together and figure out a good solution,” said Jordan. “It will help tourist feel safe when that are partaking on these vehicles.”

Amanda Smithfield, librarian at Hume-Fogg High School, is also backing the petition. She said the vehicles have become disruptive to students and hopes others will also take a stand.

“Party buses passing in front of school certainly has affected by ability to teach and the ability for students to learn,” said Smithfield. “I am excited about the possibilities of this petition.”

Hume-Fogg High School is located at the intersection of Broadway and Eighth Avenue.

