NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - “Require helmets” is the message from a group of doctors in the Midstate concerned about scooters in Nashville and how dangerous they can be.
Those doctors said it’s not a question of if there will be lawsuits filed against the city, but a question of when.
There has already been a death and countless injuries because of scooters in Nashville.
Now there’s a petition that will take calls for safety one step further.
It calls for helmets to be required by all scooter riders in Nashville.
The petition was drafted by the son of a local neurologist, proposing a “use it or lose it” scenario in Nashville, meaning if you don’t use a helmet, you lose your right to use a scooter.
The doctors said the proposal is born out of the soaring number of injuries.
“Our emergency rooms are seeing between one and three injuries a day,” said Dr. Ronald Wilson. “They see ankle fractures, jaw fractures, facial injuries. The head injuries are serious, concussions can be minor, people can have a triad of cognitive impairment and headache with head injuries, but you can have more serious head injuries that leave you permanently disabled.”
Wilson said not only do scooter riders need to wear a helmet, but there should also be more safety instructions that go with scooters.
He said many of his colleagues support the use of scooters, but are advocating for more protections for riders.
The concern is if the city doesn’t require helmets, not only will more people get hurt and possibly die, but the city will open itself up to lawsuits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.