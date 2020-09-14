NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Davidson County Election Commission has certified enough signatures on a petition to have a special election to roll back the recent property tax increase to 2%.

The certification now goes back to the Metro Clerk's Office.

With the certification, there will likely be a special election on Dec. 5 to consider the referendum.

If the referendum passes, property tax increases in Davidson County would be capped at 2% without a voter referendum.

Metro Council passed a 34% property tax increase in June for the new operating budget that began on July 1.

Reported previously