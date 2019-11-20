NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People in downtown were met with quite the sight as PETA encourages you to not eat turkey next Thursday.
On Wednesday PETA protested at the intersection of Broadway and Second Avenue to get you to choose a vegan option for Thanksgiving dinner.
The volunteers lined the streets with signs asking you how you would feel about being stuffed, roasted and served.
Among the protesters, a nearly nude protestor was on a cutting board.
“If the meat industry treated dogs and cats the same way it would be illegal, and that’s a form of specism,” said Tricia Lebkuechr, PETA Senior Campaigner.
Thanksgiving is next Thursday. A recent study found most people chose to eat turkey on the holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.