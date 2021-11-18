FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - More than 10 million dogs become lost in the U.S. every year and many of them end up in shelters.
A Franklin-based pet care company is using a dog’s nose prints to find missing pets if they wander from home.
Just like a human’s fingerprint, dogs can be identified by their nose print since they are all unique.
Iams, a brand of Mars Petcare, created an app called NOSEiD where you can make a profile for your dog and scan their nose.
“this is a first, so we had to work with app developers and people who, in humans when they do facial recognition technology, to develop the code that could scan, then recognize a dog’s nose, and then make that work through this app,” Melonie Nye, senior marketing director for Mars Petcare dog food brands, said.
If your furry friend is ever lost, you can report it on the app. Your neighbors will be alerted, and they can contact you through the app if they find your dog.
Nye said having dogs’ nose prints on file help ensure people get in touch with the right owner when they find a lost pup.
“The reason the NOSEiD scan is so critical is because if there’s a dog that looks like your do or if you’re not sure it’s the dog, you can scan the nose for extra verification that is in fact the person’s dog,” Nye said.
So far, the NOSEiD app is only available in Nashville, but Nye said they are hoping to roll out the app in more cities by the end of 2022.
“We’ve got a couple of stories of dog owners already finding their dogs with our app, which is super exciting for us, and the feedback from the community has been really positive,” Nye said.
