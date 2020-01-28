NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fire investigators are looking for a man who is a person of interested wanted for questioning in relation to a fire set at a north Nashville business.
The Nashville Fire Marshal Arson Investigations unit is wanting to question a man who is known to be homeless in relation to a fire at the Best Cleaners, located at 3046 Brick Church Pike, on Jan. 22.
The person is known to frequent the area around the location.
If you have information on the person of interest, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.