NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville man identified as a person of interest is in custody in Robertson County on unrelated charges.

Justin Webb, 22, was arrested on Monday after he shot a woman at a Coopertown home. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of stolen property and felony reckless endangerment in Robertson County.

Nashville Fire Department identified Webb as a person of interest in a fair that broke out on Brick Church Pike on Monday.

The fire broke out around 4 a.m. when neighbors said they were asleep.

One neighbor said he didn’t know a fire had happened until he saw a charred couch out front the next morning.

“I was unaware that a fire took place,” said Issac Bryant. “I thought there was something they were going to paint and re-put the cushions back on.”

Nashville Fire Department investigators said Webb may have intentionally started the fire in the apartment he shares with two roommates.

“To the best of my knowledge it was a halfway house, and it was a revolving thing where whoever was there was there for a period of time,” said Bryant.

The fire department said the two roommates escaped the flames by jumping from a rear window. They both sustained injuries and went to the hospital for treatment. Webb fled the scene and was taken into custody in Robertson County on Tuesday.

“This over here, I didn’t know about, but definitely that’s a worry because we’re 10 feet away and, like I said, fire spread like that, you know,” said Bryant.

Nashville Fire Department did not release the condition of the two roommates.