NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed in an accident involving a WeGo bus and a SUV on Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison.
The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Lawing Drive and Old Hickory Boulevard.
WeGo Public Transit has supervisors headed to the scene. The agency issued a statement regarding the incident.
"At approximately 9:25 a.m., WeGo bus 1805 was involved in a collision with a passenger vehicle on Old Hickory Boulevard between Brick Church Pike and Dickerson Pike. Injuries have been reported, but further details regarding the status of those involved are unconfirmed at this time.
The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department and WeGo Operations and Safety staff are onsite, and WeGo is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation."
Check back to News4 for updates on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.