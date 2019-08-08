NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A man has died after being hit by a car on Music Valley Drive on Thursday evening.
Emergency crews responded around 9:30 p.m.
Metro Police with the Hermitage Precinct said preliminary information suggests the victim was attempting to cross the street when he was hit.
The victim was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Music City Circle is part of the busy tourist area near Gaylord Opryland Hotel.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
