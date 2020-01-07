NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Body cameras - or the lack of them - continues to be a big topic of discussion in Nashville.
The Community Oversight Board held a public meeting on Tuesday night about the effort to roll out body cameras.
Last month Metro put those plans on hold because of money.
Some advocates said body cameras should have been deployed here a long time ago.
“It is time, like today, to get the rolled out,” said Kate Briefs. “It needs to be a randomized trial and we need to do everything in our power that when these are implemented, they are in equitable ways.”
“Larger cities have had body cameras for a number of years and we want to make sure that Nashville is prepared to be able to deal with this growth and to be prepared to address the issue of public safety in a very comprehensive way, so body cameras are a start, but we’re hoping that this won’t be the last step,” said Timothy Hughes.
There is no timetable as to when Metro Police will get body cameras.
