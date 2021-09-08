NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - PENCIL will host a school supply drive at the Tennessee Titans’ season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
PENCIL and LP Building Solutions staff will be outside Nissan Stadium Sunday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. collecting school supplies as part of the Titans’ 2021 Gameday Charity Drives. There will be six collection sites outside the north, east and south sides of the stadium.
All supplies donated will be placed into the hands of Metro Nashville Public School teachers and students through the LP PENCIL Box, PENCIL’s free teacher supply store. The LP PENCIL Box is a retail space filled with classroom essentials, available to teachers throughout the year.
Football fans have the opportunity to be part of Nashville’s collective effort to ensure no student is hindered by the lack of supplies. Game attendees are asked to bring core school supplies with them to the game.
The LP PENCIL Box’s most needed items include:
- Pencils
- Markers
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Colored pencils
- Dry erase markers
- Pencil sharpeners
- Spiral notebooks
- Composition notebooks
- Pencil boxes/pouches
“The Titans are proud to support our local teachers and students in a variety of ways throughout the year, and we are so thankful to have dedicated fans who also care about giving back to our community,” Tina Tuggle, Tennessee Titans Vice President of Community Impact, said in a news release. “We know that access to quality supplies is crucial to classroom success, so we are glad to partner with LP and PENCIL to host our annual gameday school supply drive at Nissan Stadium.”
