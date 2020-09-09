NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - PENCIL, an organization that links community resources to Metro Nashville Public Schools, has received a Tennessee CARES Program Grant in the amount of $126,000.
The Tennessee Community CARES Program Grant will help PENCIL to continue meeting the educational needs of Metro Schools students in response to the COVID-19 crisis by supporting expansion of their warehouse where they receive, process and distribute school supplies to support both students and teachers.
The LP PENCIL Box program, which operates out of the warehouse, has typically provided free supplies to Metro Schools teachers for use in their classroom. However, the pandemic and at-home learning has led to the LP PENCIL Box growing exponentially by shifting to packing and delivering student supply kits to facilitate academic engagement at home.
“These grant funds will have a very significant impact on PENCIL’s service to MNPS students. By allowing us to renovate this additional warehouse space, we will be able to greatly expand the number of volunteers who can safely support our school supply program. And it comes at a time when MNPS is relying on us more and more to assure all students have the supplies they need for at-home learning,” said PENCIL President & CEO Angie Adams in a news release.
Over the last three years, PENCIL’s supply distribution was valued at over $4.5 million in impact. This was largely made possible by the 2018 move into a warehouse space on West Nashville’s Cockrill Bend Boulevard.
Continuing this facility expansion puts PENCIL on track to distribute at least $1.2 million in much-needed school supplies by the end of September 2020. For perspective, PENCIL distributed $1.8 million during the entire 2019-2020 academic year.
“PENCIL has been a great resource in addressing student needs across the district. From continuing to operate the LP PENCIL Box for teacher shopping, to receiving and distributing supplies for MNPS K-12 students, the additional workspace at the LP PENCIL Box made this all possible," said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, in a news release. "With these grant dollars, that space can now be used without any hesitation, volunteer shifts can be expanded, and the team at PENCIL can continue to serve our students.”
PENCIL’s warehouse space is donated by Rogers Group and earlier this spring the company donated the remaining half of the building to give room for growth of programs to support Metro Schools. The Tennessee Community CARES Program Grant will allow retrofitting of this unfinished space to accommodate the increase in product being procured and distributed to Metro students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.