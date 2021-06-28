NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville family opened up about their decision to enroll their son in a local COVID-19 vaccine trial.
Ryan Singh may be just 10-years-old, but he is whip smart. And when News4 caught up with him Monday, he was about to get his second COVID-19 shot. “I’m pretty excited, but also nervous I might feel something,” he said. “That could be exciting for me, because that could mean that I’m not in the placebo group.”
“We let him decide, and he came back to us saying that he wanted to be part of the trial,” Dr. Tanu Rana explained. She and her husband, Dr. Rajbir Singh, said it was a no-brainer to enroll their 10-year-old son into the pediatric Pfizer vaccine trial at Clinical Research Associates in Nashville.
“Getting them vaccinated early can not only protect them against the active disease, but also it may help decrease the transmissivity,” Singh said.
Pediatric vaccine trials have not been without their critics, but the Singhs are enthusiastic. “The real peer review data is what they should look for, and that data shows the vaccines are more beneficial than the harms,” Singh explained. “This is his chance to get vaccinated early and he can be with his friends at group events,” Ranu added.
When asked whether he was more nervous about our camera or to get his second shot, Ryan quickly answered, “The TV Camera.”
Ryan is one of 25 children taking part in the trial for ages 5-11, which began in June. Clinical Research Associates is also conducting trials for age groups 0-2 and 2-5.
