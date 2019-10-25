NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian on Nolensville Pike on Thursday night.
Police said Ruben Hernandez Aguilar, 31, was crossing Nolensville Pike near Thompson Lane at 9:15 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north, possibly an orange Chevrolet Camaro. Aguilar was not in a crosswalk.
Aguilar was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or its driver is urged to call police at 615-862-8600, Hit & Run Investigators at 615-862-7713 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
