NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 26-year-old man was struck and killed while walking on Dickerson Pike by a hit-and-run driver on Wednesday night, Metro Police announced on Thursday.
Police said Kimah Meriweather, 26, was walking with his brother south on Dickerson Pike (there is no sidewalk) when the passenger side of a southbound car struck him at 9:15 p.m. He died at the scene.
Evidence indicates the vehicle involved in a grey 2007-2009 Toyota Corolla with damage to the front passenger side, including a missing side mirror.
Both men were not walking against traffic, as required by Metro ordinance, since there was no sidewalk.
Anyone with information about the vehicle and/or its driver is urged to contact Metro Police at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
