NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a car crossing Nolensville Pike near Old Hickory Boulevard.
Police responded to the crash just after 7 p.m.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
Nolensville Pike is closed in both directions between Old Hickory Boulevard and Hickory View Drive.
