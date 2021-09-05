NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police is working to identify the driver of a vehicle that struck a 47-year-old Nashville man on Nolensville Pike near Paragon Mills Road early Sunday morning.
Police said the pedestrian, who has not been identified, had crossed Nolensville Pike when, according to witnesses, he was struck near the curb by the driver of a northbound vehicle at 12:45 a.m. The pedestrian died at the scene.
Witnesses told police the hit and run vehicle involved in the crash was a gray or beige older model SUV or van. Evidence at the scene indicated the vehicle was possibly a 2005-2009 Chevrolet Uplander or Pontiac Montana. The vehicle will have front end damage to the grill and possibly missing a windshield wiper.
Anyone with information about the fatal hit and run crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
