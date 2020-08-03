NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was killed on Monday night by a hit-and-run driver in the Germantown area, according to police.
Police said the man was in an alley near the intersection of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street when he was struck by the vehicle. Police do not have a description of the vehicle at this time.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
The investigation is ongoing.
News4 is working to gather the latest information from this developing investigation.
