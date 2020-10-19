NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A pedestrian was fatally injured early this morning in the 1100 block of Bell Road.
Police said Lynn Anderson II, 44, of Nashville, was crossing Bell Road at 5:45 a.m. when he was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Sobrinyo Piloto, 69, of Brentwood. Anderson was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.
Piloto told police that he did not see Anderson prior to the collision, which police said was outside of a crosswalk. Police said there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement on the part of Piloto.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.