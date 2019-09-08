NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed and another person was injured when they were struck by a car on Clarksville Pike on Sunday night.
One victim was declared dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of Clarksville Pike.
The Fatal Crash team is investigating the accident.
Check back to WSMV.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.